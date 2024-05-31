Fans react after photo suggests Paulo Costa is battling staph infection ahead of UFC 302 fight

MMA fans have reacted a photo went viral suggesting that Paulo Costa has staph infection head of UFC 302.

During Costa’s photo opp with the UFC, fans began to wonder if the Brazilian has staph on his foot as it appears he has a staph-looking mark on it.

Paulo Costa got Staph Infection too 💀 pic.twitter.com/r7qud7yrgc — MrTestoestrogen (@MrTestoestrogen) May 30, 2024

After the photo went viral, fans began to react to it and also said staph must be mandatory to compete on the card, as fans also believe Islam Makhachev has staph.

Looks like staph infection was a requirement to fight on this card — Jake (@og_jake1) May 30, 2024

“Looks like staph infection was a requirement to fight on this card,” a fan wrote.

“Nah that looks like some kind of blister, nothing serious probably,” another fan added.

“That’s not staph, that’s mat burn. Probably just doing lots of wrestling,” a fan wrote.

Although some fans think it is just mat burn, other fans are concerned the fight may not happen or will impact Costa’s weight cut.

That 'sorry guys I had to pullout of my match' video looking at him like the green goblin mask — Twoface (@Twoface442314) May 30, 2024

“PLEASE GOD DONT CANCEL THIS FIGHT,” a fan added.

“Weight cuts for Islam and Paulo are going to be rough,” another fan wrote.

Whether or not this is actually staph infection is to be seen, but entering UFC 302, Paulo Costa is the betting underdog.

Paulo Costa vows to KO Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa is looking to get back into the win column at UFC 302.

Costa is coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker back in February and going into this bout, the Brazilian expects to KO Strickland.

“I want to fight him specifically because he’s a great fighter, he’s a great match, and he’s number one. This fight can lead me to the title again. I am more experienced now, I’ve reached the place that I wished before, as a man, and as an athlete. This is the time, this is it. At UFC 302, I will beat Sean by knockout,” Costa said on UFC countdown

If Costa does KO Strickland at UFC 302 he would be right near another crack at UFC gold.