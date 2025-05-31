Watch – Knicks and Pacers Fans Clash in Epic Post-Game Boxing Brawl After Game 5

NBA fans at Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers got something a little extra outside of Madison Square Garden.

The feud between the Knicks and the Pacers has officially extended beyond throwing literal trash on their rivals. Now, the two fandoms are boxing one another outside the world’s most famous arena. On Thursday, the Knicks got a much-needed win at home, staving off elimination and moving one step closer to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.

After defeating Indiana by 17 points, fans gathered outside MSG to form a makeshift ring as fans from both the Knicks and Pacers sides suited up for a good ol’ fashioned boxing match.

Knicks fan and Pacers fan had a boxing match outside of Game 5 last night 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/4yp8OYQTOz — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 30, 2025



Both participants threw haymakers, but it was the Knicks fan who ultimately came out on top after the Indiana fan was unable to continue.

Knicks look to force game 7 against Pacers on Saturday night

Perhaps that victory on the streets of NYC will inspire the Knicks to pull off a Game 6 win when they head back to Indiana.

If the Knicks pull it off, they’ll force a sudden-death Game 7 back in The Big Apple, giving New Yorkers another shot at KO’ing their competition on and off the court.