Ex-UFC Champion Teases Boxing Move: ‘Depends What the Check Looks Like’ With Dana White’s TKO

Jamahal Hill is not ruling out a move to boxing.

After suffering a pair of brutal back-to-back knockouts against Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is in desperate need of a win if he hopes to stay relevant in the light heavyweight division. He’ll get that chance on June 21 when he headlines UFC Baku against one-time title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

While a third straight loss wouldn’t necessarily kill Hill’s dreams of one day reclaiming the light heavyweight crown, it could set him back far enough to where the Chicago native may strongly consider a career change.

“It’s possible. It’s possible,” Hill told The Schmo when asked about a potential move to Dana White’s yet-to-be-named boxing promotion. “I hear boxers make pretty good checks. I mean, depending on what the check look like.”

TKO Boxing’s Pay Scale Revealed

In March, the pay scale for TKO’s new boxing league was seemingly revealed, prompting widespread skepticism among fans, boxers, and promoters.

Per a report from Boxing Scene, the breakdown is as follows:

$20,000 for a 10-round bout featuring an unranked fighter.

$50,000 when ranked by “the company” at No. 5 to No. 10.

$125,000 when ranked by the company at No. 3 to No. 4.

$375,000 when challenging for “company” championship.

$750,000 when defending “company” championship.

While some praised the promotion’s pay rate for unranked fighters, others criticized the max earnings for a champion or challenger, noting that it’s far less than what elite-level boxers typically make for such a high-profile fight.

And considering Jamahal Hill already clears well over six figures for each of his fights inside the Octagon, it’s hard to imagine ‘Sweet Dream’ taking a pay cut to work his way up in another sport.