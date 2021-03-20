In the Cage Warriors 122 co-main event Paddy Pimblett made a huge statement by quickly tapping out Davide Martinez.

‘The Baddy’ landed a high kick early that seemed to get his opponents attention.

Pimblett swarmed with punches and a flying knee before Martinez clinched up.

The 26-year-old used the position to score a throw takedown. Once the fight was on the floor Pimblett continued to attack.

Ultiamtley, Pimblett was able to lock up a rear-naked choke submission for the win.

Will he now move onto the UFC as planned?

Check out the highlights below.

