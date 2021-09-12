Evander Holyfield’s comeback fight did not go to plan at all.

‘The Real Deal’ returned to the ring for the first time in more than 10 years to take on former MMA champion, Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort at Triller Fight Club Legends 2 on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the bout, many expressed concern about Holyfield’s ability to compete. The 58-year-old’s inclusion on the card forced the event to relocate to Florida – the only commission willing to allow Holyfield to fight.

The Triller Fight Club main event got off to a slow start before Belfort sprung into action midway through the opening round. The Brazilian KO artist started to let his punches fly, forcing Holyfield to attempt a counter shot that missed badly and sent him tumbling through the ropes. Holyfield popped back to his feet but was down properly soon after. Belfort hit him with an uppercut to force the knockdown. Once the boxing legend rose to his feet, Belfort jumped on him with a swarm of punches. Holyfield was not defending properly or throwing anything back so the referee stepped in and waved off the fight.

In his post-fight interview, Holyfield was upset with the referee’s stoppage.

“The guy pushed me, the guy is strong,” Holyfield said. “But I wasn’t hurt. There wasn’t no shot that hurt me real bad. He got me with a shot and I was off balance. I’m not hurt. It’s kind of sad. I think it was a bad call, he shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.”

Holyfield remains open to the idea of a third fight with Mike Tyson. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight boxing champion replied enthusiastically when the prospect of taking on ‘Iron Mike’ for a third time was brought up by guest commentator 50 Cent. “Of course I would,” Holyfield said. (Transcribed by Talk Sport)

