Elias Theodorou Speaks Out On UFC Release: ‘I Have No Ill Will’

Former UFC middleweight Elias Theodorou finally broke his silence on his unexpected release from the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Following his unanimous decision defeat to Derek Brunson last month, it emerged that Theodorou had been released from the company. Some sections of mixed martial arts fans were happy with the news as the Canadian was not the most exciting fighter. However, others were shocked as despite his conservative style, Theodorou still had an 8-3 record in the UFC.

Finally speaking in-depth on his release, Theodorou revealed in a recent interview that he holds no grudges toward the UFC:

“I have no ill will toward the UFC,” Theodorou told MMA Junkie. “I don’t think being upset about it does anyone good. Especially myself. I don’t want to burn any bridges, but I also want to look at it in the positive aspects where I’m happy and healthy, and I’ve been successful in 20 of my professional times.”

The good news for “The Spartan” is that he will likely not be out of work anytime soon, as he claims a number of promotions have already reached out to him.

“There are many organizations that have already reached out that pretty much pay what the UFC pays in some capacity,” Theodorou said. “And now with the avenue of having sponsors potentially involved, there are avenues I could make the same money as a UFC fighter elsewhere.”

Theodorou Speculates On Release

So what was the actual reason Theodorou was released? The 31-year-old is not sure, but speculated it may have been a financial decision.

“The UFC does have 600 athletes,” Theodorou added. “I think they just looked at what I was making now being 8-3 in the UFC, the five or seven Canadian fighters they recently added, they probably can pay every single one of their paychecks with my paycheck.“

That’s not to say Theodorou did not accept responsibility for his lackluster fight with Brunson. In fact, he’s considering reinventing his style as he doesn’t rule out a future return to the UFC.

“I’ve kind of looked at myself as a Pollack painting,” he said. “Abstract with its own beauty. But it seems if you don’t look at MMA as a sport, but rather entertainment, I’ve gotta be more Van Gogh, and cut my ear – or someone else’s ear.”