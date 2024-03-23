Edmen Shahbazyan smashes AJ Dobson with epic Come-From-Behind KO in first round – UFC Vegas 89 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Edmen Shahbazyan smashes AJ Dobson with epic come-from-behind KO in first round - UFC Vegas 89 Highlights

Edmen Shahbazyan stormed back into the win column on Saturday night.

Stepping inside the Octagon against AJ Dobson at UFC Vegas 89, ‘The Golden Boy’ turned the tables with a furious combination that caught Dobson and sent him stumbling back against the cage wall. Smelling blood in the water, Shahbazyan swarmed his opponent and reigned down some ground and pound that included a few slicing elbows. Before long, Dobson went out, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan def. AJ Dobson via KO (ground and pound) at 4:33 of Round 1.

With the victory, Shahbazyan moves to 6-4 under the UFC banner, 13-4 overall. He has now won two of his last three bouts, both coming by way of knockout.

Check Out Highlights From Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson at UFC Vegas 89:

