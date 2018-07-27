Eddie Alvarez’s Interesting Opinion On McGregor & Lesnar Getting Title Shots

Eddie Alvarez has opened up on what he thinks of the recent decisions made by the UFC involving two of their biggest stars – Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar.

Regarding McGregor, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is clearly the biggest star in the Las Vegas-based promotion but although he pulls in some big pay-per-view buys, he doesn’t defend the titles he wins including the featherweight strap that he picked up once beating Jose Aldo and then with the lightweight title once he beat Alvarez as both of those times he never defended the titles and was later stripped but with his recent legal issues behind him, he’s expected to get a lightweight title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On the flip side, Lesnar, who is a former UFC heavyweight champion, hasn’t won a fight since 2010 and even tested positive in his latest fight against Mark Hunt two years ago but the UFC is granting him a title shot against Daniel Cormier in January.

Alvarez spoke with the media while promoting his upcoming rematch against Dustin Poirier at the UFC on FOX 30 event which will serve as the main event and during this media scrum, Alvarez gave his take on how the UFC is handling the booking decisions with these two fighters.

“That is the world we live in today, folks,” Alvarez said during the UFC on FOX 30 media day (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “We are all fools if we think otherwise. Brock Lesnar just walked in here and got a world title shot. This is what’s happening.” “We have no control,” he continued. “The media, myself, the fighters, no one. The UFC says who gets the next title shot. I have no control of that. I beat the guys in front of me, I could dominate everyone. It doesn’t matter. The money fight’s what’s always gonna count.”

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with the main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.