Early Odds on Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury: A Fight That Might Finally Happen

The Joshua-Fury saga continues to define a peculiar chapter in heavyweight boxing. After Anthony Joshua’s dominant sixth-round knockout of Jake Paul on December 19, 2025 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, speculation around the long-delayed British showdown has intensified significantly. Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia’s de facto boxing kingpin, has reportedly confirmed plans for the two former heavyweight champions to headline a Riyadh Season event in 2026, with negotiations pointing toward a September clash.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Early Odds

The current betting picture reflects skepticism mixed with genuine intrigue. According to some sportsbooks such as non Gamstop betting sites UK, Fury sits as a substantial favorite against Joshua at -420 (approximately 1/2 in fractional odds), while Joshua checks in as a +280 underdog. These odds suggest oddsmakers assess roughly a 77% probability of Fury victory against a 23% chance for Joshua, factoring in Fury’s experience and Joshua’s recent ring rust following his September 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois.

However, the real intrigue lies in what these odds historically looked like during their two previous near-miss negotiations. Back in 2021, when both camps supposedly agreed to a two-fight deal, Fury opened at -190 with Joshua at +165, indicating a notably tighter matchup than today’s numbers suggest. A 2016 assessment had Joshua favored at 8/11 with Fury at even money, showing how dramatically both men’s perceived value has shifted. By early 2024, after Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou, some outlets were calling it a “pick ’em” fight entirely even.

The main question isn’t the individual fight odds but rather whether the bout happens at all. Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, expressed genuine confidence in December 2025 that negotiations are progressing correctly, though he emphasized that nothing has been signed.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, revealed Alalshikh has personally promised to deliver the fight but acknowledged Hearn cannot guarantee Fury’s participation since those discussions remain between Alalshikh and Fury’s camp. Warren projected a late-summer 2026 window, meaning both fighters would likely compete in separate tune-up bouts between now and the main event.

The logistics have crystallized somewhat. Joshua is expected to fight again in February 2026 before facing Fury, while Fury, currently officially retired, would take a warm-up bout first as well. The money factor remains critical. Fury has indicated he’ll return only for the right financial package, and Alalshikh’s track record suggests he can deliver figures substantial enough to tempt even a wealthy retired boxer.

From a pure boxing perspective, the odds favor Fury, but context matters considerably. Fury is coming off back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, while Joshua just dismantled an overmatched opponent after 14 months away. Fury hasn’t compiled a victory since his controversial win over Francis Ngannou in October 2023, and his recent ring performances against Usyk revealed troubling slowness and diminished activity. Joshua’s knockout of Paul, though dominant throughout, demonstrated that his fundamental power remains legitimate.

The betting odds remain theoretical until both fighters actually sign. What’s become clear is that Alalshikh has the leverage and resources to make this happen, Joshua has accepted the terms, and Fury has stopped outright refusing. That’s progress by Joshua-Fury standards, though skeptics note that a truly compelling heavyweight spectacle needed to happen roughly five years ago.​