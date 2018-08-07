DWTNCS Episode 8 Results: Greg Hardy Returns

The second season of the Contender Series wraps up this evening (Aug. 7, 2018) with developmental deal winner Greg Hardy making his return to the octagon.

Here are the results:

Alex Gilpin (11-1) vs. JR Coughran (6-0)

Alex Gilpin defeats JR Coughran via submission (darce choke) at 1:55 of round two

Bobby Moffitt (12-3) vs. Jacob Kilburn (6-1)

Bobby Moffitt defeats Jacob Kilburn via submission (darce choke) at 1:02 of round two

Kennedy Nzechukwu (5-0) vs. Dennis Bryant (5-1)

Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Dennis Bryant via TKO (punches) at 1:48 of round one

Joseph Lowry (8-0) vs. Devonte Smith (7-1)

Greg Hardy (1-0) vs. Tebaris Gordon (3-0)

UFC Contracts Awarded: