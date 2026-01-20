Dustin Poirier Makes Bold Prediction For UFC 324 Headliner Between Justin Gaethje And Paddy Pimblett: “He’ll Put Himself In Harm’s Way”

Dustin Poirier has shared a striking assessment of how the UFC 324 main event will go down.

UFC’s first numbered event of 2026 is slated to be headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett this Saturday, January 24, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaethje appears to be entering the twilight of his career, and UFC 324 could mark his final opportunity to compete for a title. Pimblett, meanwhile, remains undefeated in the UFC and is widely expected to bring a more polished game plan into the matchup.

That perspective is echoed by the betting markets, where oddsmakers have “The Highlight” priced at roughly +450 across most sportsbooks to secure a knockout or TKO victory. The odds make sense, considering “The Baddy” has never suffered a knockout loss in his professional career.

Despite having faced Gaethje twice and suffering a knockout loss in one of those bouts, Poirier still believes his former rival possesses the tools to secure a finish at UFC 324, even at this stage of his career.

Dustin Poirier Thinks Justin Gaethje Will Finish Paddy Pimblett At UFC 324

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on the interim lightweight showdown between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324.

“The Diamond” believes Gaethje can get the job done within five rounds, citing the former BMF titleholder’s extensive experience in chaotic, stand-and-trade battles as a major factor that could pose serious problems for Pimblett in the matchup.

“I think Justin stops him, Poirier said. “I just think [Gaethje] been in those 25-minute fights. He’s been in those dogfights before. I think Paddy is going to have a tough time stopping him on the feet, and I don’t think Paddy is going to get him down, so he’s going to have to fight with him. Unless Paddy can keep it disciplined for 25 minutes, keep his distance, and pick his shots, Justin is just a bigger puncher, and he’ll put himself in harm’s way to land one of those shots. It’s tough to stay away for 25 minutes.”

Gaethje heads into UFC 324 following a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in March 2025. “The Highlight” has posted a 3-2 record over his last five outings and currently stands at 9-5 in his UFC career, which includes six wins by knockout.

Meanwhile, “The Baddy” last competed at UFC 314 in April 2025, where he secured a third-round knockout victory over former title challenger Michael Chandler. Pimblett currently holds an unbeaten 7-0 record in the UFC.