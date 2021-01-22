Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and ex-UFC double champ Conor McGregor have faced off for the final time before their UFC 257 main event.

Both men made the lightweight limit earlier today and later took part in the ceremonial weigh in’s before facing off. Check out the video below.

Afterwards UFC commentator Jon Anik spoke to McGregor who was buzzing ahead of the bout.

“It’s great to be back here,” McGregor said. “I’m delighted I got the Louisiana hot sauce. I look forward to bringing the hot sauce and the fire tomorrow. Let’s go! Thank you so much for the support. I’m so excited to be back. You’re in for a treat tomorrow night.”

Anik also briefly chatted with Poirier who revealed he is prepared to put it all on the line to win at UFC 257.

“My whole career has aligned me for tomorrow night and I’m here to be victorious and get my hand raised by any means necessary,” Poirier said. “I’m leaving it all out there, let’s go.”

Who do you think will win at UFC 257? Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier?