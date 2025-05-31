Dustin Jacoby flattens Bruno Lopes with dominant first round KO win – UFC Vegas 107 Highlights

Former GLORY Kickboxing talent, Dustin Jacoby has extended his winning run to two straight fights tonight on the main card of UFC Vegas 107, turning in a dominant opening round knockout win over Bruno Lopes in their light heavyweight showdown.

Jacoby, who had been sidelined since UFC Fight Night Tampa in December of last year, managed to snap his losing skid on that occasion with a knockout victory over Brazilian prospect, Vitor Petrino.

And on a card in much need of entertainment and something to talk about, Jacoby provided once more tonight. Pinning Brazilian foe, Lopes to the Octagon fence in the opening round, the former teed off.

Landing some massive winging and swinging hooks, Jacoby eventually forced Lopes to his backside near the fence, forcing a stoppage win inside the opening minute and a half of the first round.

With tonight’s win, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Jacoby has also racked up prior triumphs over the likes of Darren Stewart, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Da Un Jung, and Kennedy Nzechukwu to name a few.

Below, catch the highlights from Dustin Jacoby’s win at UFC Vegas 107