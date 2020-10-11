What a way to land in the Octagon. Decorated finisher, Dricus du Plessis gets a short-notice opportunity over former LFA middleweight best, Markus Perez – and scores a massive opening round knockout win.

The 26-year-old former KSW welterweight champion, and former EFC middleweight and welterweight gold holder faced some early adversity with an aggressive approach from Perez – with a notable body kick drawing the attention from du Plessis early in the opening frame.

Scoring a body kick of his own, the knockout and submission ace then capitalized with a massive almost shovel left hook, dropping the Brazilian before following up with ground-and-pound to enter the UFC with a bang. Following the win, the South African spoke with former welterweight title challenger, Dan Hardy – where he called out streaking contender, Kevin Holland next.

Below, check out the highlights from du Plessis’ stunning Octagon debut win over Perez.

Dricus du Plessis def. Markus Perez by KO pic.twitter.com/0eebxTrhIl — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 11, 2020

FIGHT ISLAND HITS DIFFERENT!!!



What a debut for @DricusDuPlessis 🙌



[ Main card is rolling on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/7QPTNwRLj3 — UFC (@ufc) October 11, 2020