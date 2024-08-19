Dricus du Plessis Eviscerates Brendan Schaub: “You’ve never been”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has mocked Brendan Schaub for predicting he’d get beaten with relative ease by Israel Adesanya.

Last weekend, Dricus du Plessis got the job done. He defeated Israel Adesanya and successfully retained his UFC middleweight championship in the process. Now, he’ll move on to pastures new as he continues to carry the division forward as champion.

As you can imagine, a lot of people believed Adesanya would do enough to get the title back. He would’ve become a three-time middleweight champion, but unfortunately for ‘Stylebender’, that didn’t quite come to fruition.

Some pundits were so convinced he was going to win that they made sweeping statements about the contest. That includes Brendan Schaub and, as you can see by the following post, du Plessis wasn’t about to let his incorrect prediction slide.

Dricus du Plessis made sure to remind Brendan Schaub that he predicted Israel Adesanya was going to "beat the sh*t out of him" 😅



Schaub: “He’s gonna beat Dricus, he’s gonna outclass him on Saturday. He’s gonna beat the s*** out of him. He’s gonna outclass this dude. It’s gonna be the old vintage Izzy, and by old, I mean a year ago. He’s gonna beat the s*** out of him because he’s had rest, he’s no longer the hunted, he’s the hunter. He’s gonna beat Dricus.”

du Plessis: “@great prediction.. you has been JK haha you’ve never been.”

It certainly feels like Dricus du Plessis is going to enjoy this victory tour. After all, this was yet another instance of the masses saying he couldn’t do something. Now, he’s been able to rattle off huge wins against the likes of Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

There’s even talk that he could be on the verge of a superfight against Alex Pereira. Alas, that feels unlikely, but he’s definitely in the running for Fighter of the Year regardless of how you slice it.