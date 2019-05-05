Donald Cerrone Reveals Biggest Mistake Al Iaquinta Made At UFC Ottawa

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone reveals the biggest mistake that his latest opponent, Al Iaquinta, made in their fight.

After the fight, “Cowboy” made it known that he wasn’t ready to fight until the second round of their bout. Thus, he feels that if Al would’ve gone for broke in the first round then he would’ve likely won the fight.

Cerrone scored a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta. This fight served as the headliner of UFC Ottawa event (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) on Saturday night (May 4, 2019) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada that was broadcasted on ESPN+.

“The Cowboy you get is a crapshoot,” Cerrone said (H/T to MMAFighting). “If it was Al, he had my number, he should have just f*ckin’ turned it on in the first round because I was lost. I don’t know where I was, but I wasn’t in the fight.”

Cerrone has won three straight fights since the birth of his son, Dacson, as it seems to motivate him even more as a pro-MMA fighter. Cerrone noted to have him inside of the Octagon after the fight is something to reminisce about down the road.

“It’s so cool for me to have him be here and be like, ‘Man, that was my dad,’” Cerrone said. “To me, having all those accolades they throw down on the screen like, ‘most in UFC history,’ having his dad be the baddest motherf*cker to ever do this. That’s cool. I think that’s cool. So I hope he thinks it’s cool. Like, ‘Man, my dad did it and he’s f*ckin’ still the man.’ That’s cool.”