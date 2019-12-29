Donald Cerrone Mini-Documentary Released Ahead Of UFC 246 (Video)

Spread the word!













In just under three weeks, Donald Cerrone will compete in the biggest — and most lucrative — fight of his career.

Cerrone welcomes Conor McGregor back inside the Octagon when they clash in a welterweight bout in the UFC 246 headliner on January 18 in Las Vegas.

For Cerrone, it’s not only a chance at returning to the win column following two straight losses, but also getting one step closer to another title shot. And he and his team are letting combat sports fans follow his journey leading up to the event which takes place in less than three weeks.

A mini-docu series titled “More Than A Cowboy” will give fans “an inside look like never before in the training camp of America’s favorite Cowboy and the lifestyle that prepares him for the cage.”

You can watch the trailer for it below:

You can purchase the first two episodes on Amazon Prime Video here.

Will you be watching the mini-docu series of Cerrone?