Ahead of his Octagon return at UFC Austin against Joe Lauzon, veteran former lightweight championship challenger, Donald Cerrone has responded to recent claims from former light heavyweight title chaser, Anthony Smith – who accused Cerrone and Dan Bilzerian of stealing his family’s seats during his UFC 235 title fight.

Removed from his UFC 274 lightweight return against Lauzon due to food poisoning, Donald Cerrone returns in Texas this weekend in tandem with Lauzon – attempting to make one final run in the division following a return to the welterweight pile.

Discussing an apparent issue between Cerrone, Bilzerian, and his family ahead of his UFC 235 title fight with former kingpin, Jon Jones, Smith claimed that the duo moved his wife and mother from their seats front row, and alleged that Bilzerian began watching pornography on his phone, whilst seated beside his mother.

Responding to those claims, Cerrone insisted that the altercation in question did not make logical sense due to the seating arrangements, as well as questioning why Smith waited so long to make allegations.



“For one, I saw Anthony (Smith) a couple of times and he never said anything, so why he waited for three years to go by – I just don’t know if he’s trying to stay relevant, why he would bring that up,” Donald Cerrone told assembled media during his availability ahead of UFC Austin. “You know, because you go to the fights, your name is literally on your chair in Dana’s (White) section. So, ‘Cowboy’, ‘Cowboy.’ Nobody was sitting in my seat when we showed up there. It’s not like we were like, ‘Hey, mom, get out, you’re not in this seat.’ You walk in the back, the security grabs you and walks you to your seat, ‘Ticket, 6, 7, OK, right there and there.”

“It’s not like you can just free range walk around any seat you want and be like, ‘Get out, you’re in my seat’ or ‘Get out, I want to sit there.’” Donald Cerrone said. “And if they were there and we kicked them out, how did we find another seat? The whole story doesn’t make any sense to me. I don’t get it, but I’m not sure where he even fabricated this story from. It’s funny to me and then to say Dan (Bilzerian) was in there watching porn. That means after we threw your grandma and mom out of their seat, they sat behind us? It’s strange to me, so I don’t know.”

Donald Cerrone weighs up if the altercation actually occurred

Cerrone then further explained that the alleged altercation in question was highly unlikely to have occured, however, admitted that he also could not be totally sure.

“I don’t get why Anthony didn’t just come to me and call me,” Donald Cerrone said. “If he was there and seen it and witnessed it, why wasn’t something said right there on the spot? Why would you wait three years to come out with it. And if I was drunk – which probably was a pretty serious case at a UFC fight – the seat still said ‘Cowboy’ on it. I don’t recall kicking anybody out. Could it have happened? Possibly. Doubt it. But I would definitely not have kicked somebody’s mom or grandma out of a seat, I’m not that guy. If it was another dude, probably like, ‘Hey, man, scoot over, you’re in my seat.’ But someone’s mom? I’m not that guy. Plus, I know everybody here. I would just find another seat. It’s a strange story to me, but whatever.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)