Dominick Reyes vs. Jarod Cannonier Full Fight Video Highlights

Rising light heavyweight prospect Dominick Reyes looked to continue his UFC streak when he met Jarod Cannonier on the main card of last night’s (Sat., May 19, 2018) UFC Fight Night 129 from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

And it didn’t take him long to extend his UFC record to 3-0 and his overall record to 9-0, as the tall, power-striking Reyes blasted Cannonier with an uppercut that rocked him early. From there, Reyes seemed to have his way with a bevy of high and body kicks.

Eventually an avenue opened up for him to go back to the wall on a rocked Cannonier, and a second huge uppercut crumpled him to the point the ref had seen enough. Watch Reyes’ impressive stoppage win here: