Din Thomas Wants the UFC to Hit Reset on BMF Belt Every Year

Din Thomas believes the UFC should take a different approach to save the BMF title.

Charles Oliveira is the current BMF titleholder. The Brazilian dethroned Max Holloway earlier this year at UFC 326 to capture the strap. But the BMF title bout was a snooze fest instead of a slugfest because Oliveira decided not to stand and bang for the majority of the fight.

He took “Blessed” down 5 times, dragged Holloway to the ground, controlled him for more than 20 minutes, and cruised to a unanimous decision victory, just not the way fans wanted in a BMF outing.

After Oliveira’s win, many in the MMA community asked the promotion to retire the BMF belt, saying it has lost its meaning and purpose.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Charles Oliveira of Brazil grapples with Max Holloway of the United States during their BMF title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Now, Din Thomas has something else in mind that can save the symbolic belt’s future and make BMF bouts even more explosive and entertaining, yet rare.

How the UFC Should Treat the BMF belt: Din Thomas gives his two cents

According to the UFC broadcast analyst, the promotion should make the BMF title fight an annual tradition at “The Mecca” of combat sports and the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, featuring the two most exciting fighters who have delivered the biggest bangers of the year.

As per Thomas, the concept of defending that Baddest Mother F**ker title should not exist. It should be a once-a-year spectacle, and weight classes must not matter during such an outing, something Conor McGregor also suggested recently. Din Thomas said:

“My suggestion for the BMF. I think you do a new one every year at Madison Square Garden and you just pick two of the baddest male/female, regardless of weight classes, motherf*kers that had a year and have them fight at MSG, every year. And they don’t have to defend it. That’s it. You fight for the BMF title because you had a year.”

Check out Din Thomas’ comments below:

Do you like @DinThomas's suggestion for the BMF belt? pic.twitter.com/BmUGUAdaLJ — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 30, 2026

The UFC so far has no intention of retiring the BMF belt. “Do Bronxs” is already planning on running it back with newly minted lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and is willing to even put his BMF strap on the line in a 155-pound title bout, and the winner takes both.

However, rumors suggest that Charles Oliveira has work to do before getting a lightweight title shot.

Oliveira is expected to rematch top contender Arman Tsarukyan next, as Gaethje plans to defend his 155-pound championship in 2027. The Armenian fighter’s camp has expressed interest in running it back with the BMF champion and No. 3 contender, as Tsarukyan does not want to wait until next year for a fight.