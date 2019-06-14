Dillon Danis Claims He’s At A ‘Different Level’ Than Everyone Else In MMA

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis is extremely confident ahead of his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition tonight (Fri. June 14, 2019).

Danis will step into the cage to face Max Humphrey in a 175-pound catchweight bout. Speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of the fight, “El Jefe” explained why he believes he’s on a completely different level than anyone else in the sport:

“I see what I want,” Danis said. “I don’t know, it’s weird for me. I knew I could beat these guys five years ago. I’ve been training with guys. I don’t know. I just know what I’m destined for. That’s why people are like, ‘How can you deal with this hate?’ I know what I’m going to do. So (expletive) what everyone thinks, really.

“I’m a different level than everybody. I feel like there’s no one that can even compare to me and my mind in the game. That will show. I’m going to take that experience with me and keep going up until one day I’m going to fight for that belt, and I’m going to be like, ‘I’ve (expletive) seen everything.’”

The 25-year-old Conor McGregor training partner made his MMA debut in April of last year. He submitted Kyle Walker with a toe hold in the first round in just over a minute. His amazing jiu-jitsu background will definitely play into his favor during his combat sports career. However, the 25-year-old has yet to be tested on the feet.

It will be interesting to see if Humphrey is able to truly test Danis in the standup department tonight.