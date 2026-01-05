Did Claressa Shields Just Make 50 Cent Back Down? Beef Squashed

Hip-hop mogul 50 Cent publicly paused his ongoing social media conflict to express admiration for undisputed boxing champion Claressa Shields. In an Instagram post shared on January 4, 2026, the rapper, born Curtis Jackson, admitted he is a genuine supporter of the “GWOAT”, stating:

“Ok the truth is I’m a claressashields fan, I think she is an amazing fighter and she got a Big fight coming up,so I’m gonna chill and let her focus let’s go champ !” This admission came as a surprise pivot after days of digital tension involving Shields, rapper Papoose, and his wife, Remy Ma. Papoose and Claressa Shields publicly confirmed their relationship in late 2024 and have been openly dating since.

50 Cent Flips Script on Claressa Shields Beef

The interaction began when Shields inserted herself into a long-standing feud between Jackson and her boyfriend Papoose. After Jackson mocked Papoose with AI-generated videos and derogatory posts, Shields defended her partner on X (formerly Twitter) and Snapchat. She criticized Jackson’s musical legacy, writing, “Mfs ain’t never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can stfu for real!”. She further insulted his history in the rap industry, suggesting he lacked the standing to critique others.​

Please…. Y’all wanna run with the ugly narrative so bad! I was 17 years old fighting for my entire country and had a OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AROUND MY NECK! Of course I glowed up! And I’m going to always be focused No matter what! LIKE ALWAYS! https://t.co/qat7L7gEFf pic.twitter.com/mqmeI9khVP — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) January 5, 2026

Rather than escalating his attacks against the boxer, 50 Cent chose to de-escalate out of respect for her athletic career. He cited her scheduled rematch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn, set for February 22, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, as the reason for his ceasefire. Jackson wrote that because she has a “Big fight coming up,” he decided to “chill and let her focus,” ending his message with the encouraging phrase, “let’s go champ”. To reinforce his point, he shared an archived photo of Shields from her Olympic gold medal victory alongside an old tweet from 2024 where she expressed excitement about meeting him.

Claressa Shields

Shields had previously highlighted her cordial history with Jackson to counter his trolling. Before his truce offer, she posted footage from a past event in Shreveport where Jackson performed. She noted that he had funded her travel and accommodation to help raise money for his nonprofit organization.

Claressa Shields putting in work ahead of her rematch with Franchón Crews-Dezurn on February 22nd, live on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/tRbvYEq1yr — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) January 4, 2026

“You paid for my flight, hotel and all… You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids,” she stated, reminding him of their mutual respect prior to the social media skirmish. She also pointed out that he performed on stage while holding her heavyweight world championship belt, a gesture she viewed as a sign of legitimate support.

Claressa Shields is set to defend her undisputed light heavyweight championship in a rematch against Franchon Crews-Dezurn on February 22, 2026. The bout will take place at Little Caesars Arena in her home state of Michigan. This fight serves as a sequel to their prior matchup, where Shields secured a unanimous decision victory; Crews-Dezurn has since become a unified champion herself before losing her titles, adding high stakes to this long-awaited second encounter.

The exchange marks a rare moment where 50 Cent, known for his prolonged and often petty online grudges, voluntarily stepped back.