50 Cent Praises Real-Life Chun-Li Mona Kimura in Viral Video

Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson couldn’t resist chiming in when a clip of Japanese kickboxer Mona Kimura swept across social media this week. In the brief video, Kimura unleashes a series of rapid-fire kicks and head kicks that have drawn comparisons to the “Hyakuretsukyaku” barrage from the classic Chun LI in Street Fighter games.

50 Cent is Impressed

On social meda, 50 Cent quipped, “Street Fighter vibes – I would just keep hitting the square button in the arcade. LOL”.

Who is Mona Kimura?

Mona Kimura, 23, has been turning heads since earning All-Japan amateur boxing honors in 2022. She made her professional kickboxing debut earlier this year under the banner of K-1 GYM MEGURO TEAM TIGER and has since racked up three wins, all by TKO. In her most recent outing at Korakuen Hall on June 27, she overwhelmed veteran Satoko Ozawa with precision kicks that opened cuts around Ozawa’s right eye, prompting a referee stoppage just 1:08 into the second round.

What makes Kimura a social-media phenomenon is the way she blends a background in traditional karate and boxing into her kickboxing arsenal. She fights from a southpaw stance, using her reach to pepper opponents with straight punches before closing in with side kicks that snap heads back and leave rivals struggling to find their guard.

Observers have noted that her signature move – delivered with near-mechanical rhythm – mirrors the feel of an arcade fighter’s special attack, and that comparison has become a viral motif among fans and fellow combat-sports figures alike.

Even beyond the celebrity endorsement, Kimura’s rise speaks to a broader trend in women’s kickboxing, where fighters are building personal brands through stylistic flair as much as through their records. She is active on Instagram, where she posts training clips and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her regimen at the Meguro Tiger gym.