Report – Devin Haney sues boxing rival Ryan Garcia for alleged battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment

Former WBC super lightweight champion, Devin Haney has filed a lawsuit against former boxing opponent, Ryan Garcia for alleged battery, fraud and unjust enrichment — in the aftermath of their heated professional boxing match back in April of last year.

Haney, who requested the status of ‘champion in recess’ following his initial decision loss to the outspoken, Garcia, saw the defeat overturned to an eventual official ‘No Contest‘ after the Californian tested positive for the banned substance, ostarine.

And according to a report from Boxing Scene, San Francisco puncher, Devin Haney has officially filed a lawsuit alleging battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment against Ryan Garcia, as well as the Victorville native’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions — while also requesting a full review and adjustment of accounting in relation to their April showdown in Brooklyn.

Devin Haney files lawsuit against boxing foe, Ryan Garcia

“Devin is a consummate professional and Ryan Garcia has shown no respect for himself, the business or the sport,” Devin Haney’s father, Bill Haney told Boxing Scene following the filing of a lawsuit.

“Devin is the face of boxing because he has challenged the franchise in many ways — by working with multiple promoters, by crossing the sides of the street (among broadcasters), and how he’s challenging PED (Performance Enhancing Drug) use. This is all for the good of the sport.”

Furthermore, in a further development, Haney’s attorney, Pat English, confirmed how the former world champion is seeking punitive damages after filing the lawsuit.

“At no time did Devin Haney consent to engage in a bout against a boxer who was positive for a performance-enhancing drug, performance enhancing-procedure or masking agent and would not have proceeded with the bout had he known,” English wrote.

“Ryan Garcia additionally received millions of dollars to which he was not entitled,” English wrote. “It is against equity and good conscience to permit Ryan Garcia to retain what is sought to be recovered in this action.”