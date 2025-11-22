Devin Haney Dominates Brian Norman Jr. to Become Three Division Champion – DAZN Boxing Highlights

Devin Haney became a three-division world champion on Saturday night, securing a dominant victory over Brian Norman Jr. in the Benavidez vs. Yarde co-main event.

After a fairly competitive opening round, Haney delivered the unlikeliest of knockdowns in the second, catching Norman Jr. with a booming check right hook that sent the defending champ crashing to the canvas.

Norman Jr. answered the referee’s count, prompting Haney to unleash a flurry in hopes of securing his first KO in seven years. Norman Jr. ultimately survived the round, but it was pretty much all Haney from that point on.

Haney continued to dominate the fight, though Norman Jr. started to punch his way back into things in the seventh. As Haney began to take his foot off the gas, Norman Jr. ramped up the pressure, putting ‘The Dream’ on his back foot and landing some solid straights through Haney’s guard.

Norman Jr. seemingly took rounds seven through 10, but Haney finally started to ramp up his offensive output in the final two rounds. Still, Norman Jr. would likely need a knockout to leave with his WBO title intact.

Haney resumed cruise control late in the 12th, clinching up and grinding out the last few ticks on the clock before being crowned a world champion once again.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. Brian Norman Jr. via unanimous decision (114-113, 117-110, 116-111) to capture the WBO welterweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights from Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney:

Devin Haney takes the ring for the first time as a welterweight 💪#TheRingIV | Buy now at https://t.co/AxmwuHuCw9 | @RiyadhSeason 🥊 pic.twitter.com/XYJJ2wgGXi — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 23, 2025

Devin the dream Haney just put the whole welterweight division on notice 🥊 pic.twitter.com/volYQ4VWDm — TOP STRIKER (@CHAMP_OFFICIAL1) November 23, 2025

Devin Haney is all smiles after his 12-round battle against Brian Norman Jr 👀#TheRingIV | Buy now at https://t.co/AxmwuHu4GB | @RiyadhSeason 🥊 pic.twitter.com/su3M8bv1HI — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 23, 2025