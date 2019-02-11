Details Emerge About Robert Whittaker’s “Complicated” Surgery

The entire mixed martial arts (MMA) universe was handed a shocking change when
The middleweight champ was thrust into emergency surgery for a hernia and twisted bowels. He had abdominal pain the night before the fight and began vomiting. Apparently, he wanted to fight, but a blow to the midsection was potentially fatal. His team released a statement on how he fell ill during the pay-per-view card last night.
ESPN’s Ariel Helwani released an update on the champ’s status today. Whittaker is still recovering from
UFC President Dana White claimed Whittaker would be better in four to six weeks, but Helwani said there was no realistic timeline yet. That was due to the “serious and complicated” nature of the surgery:
At the moment, there’s no immediate timetable in place for when he could possibly return to action. It was a serious and complicated surgery, sources said.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 10, 2019
Yet as White also said, time isn’t necessarily on Whittaker’s side in terms of creating an interim title.