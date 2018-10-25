Derrick Lewis Teases ‘Strip Club Brawl’ With Brock Lesnar Before UFC 230

Derrick Lewis has a big week ahead of him.

“The Black Beast” will be fighting for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 230. Lewis and Daniel Cormier will headline next week’s (Sat. November 3, 2018) card from Madison Square Garden. Initially, it was believed Cormier would be fighting Brock Lesnar before stepping into the Octagon against anyone else. However, the UFC apparently made “DC” an offer he couldn’t refuse.

As for Lesnar, UFC President Dana White teased that “The Beast” could appear at UFC 230 in New York. If that’s the case, Lesnar better keep an eye out for Derrick Lewis. After seeing UFC 229’s post-fight melee, Lewis has become inspired. He explained to “UFC Tonight” how he reacted to the brawl (via MMA Mania):

“Felt like I was at one of them hole-in-the-wall strip clubs,” Lewis said. “Just a brawl like that you only see in places like that. Especially since there was no black people involved, so it was real crazy.”

With that being said, Lewis said if he runs into Lesnar at UFC 230 he’ll have an Eagle-dive waiting for him:

“That’s my plan,” Lewis said. “I’m planning on Eagle-diving on Brock Lesnar. We’ll see.”

It remains to be seen if Lesnar will actually appear at UFC 230.