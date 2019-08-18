Derek Brunson Outclasses Ian Heinisch – UFC 241 Results

Spread the word!













Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout opens the main card of the UFC 241 event:

Round 1: Heinisch lands a huge head kick in the opening moments that rocked Brunson. Brunson on a bodylock trying to throw him down, but Heinisch’s balance is too good. They separate. Both fighters are landing some heavy shots. Brunson went for a single leg but was struggling to get him done. During this Brunson was landing some strong shots while having him pinned up against the fence. Heinisch forces it to a body lock and fights off the slam.

Round 2: Neither man finding range. Brunson presses forward with some swarming punches and sprawls Heinisch out hard. Brunson tagged him a few times with his left hand while Heinisch was looking for a takedown. Brunson tagged him some more and at one point got his back where he fired off hooks until Henisch got back to his feet.

Round 3: Heinsich breaks the clinch and pushes forward again. Brunson with a counter left with Heinisch crashing forward. Brunson started to play with him with touching strikes just enough to keep him back peddling.

Results: Derek Brunson def. Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28