Deontay Wilder Sleeps Luis Ortiz With One Punch (Video)

Deontay Wilder has done it again. Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, rematched one of the toughest challenges of his boxing career tonight (Sat. November 23, 2019) in Las Vegas.

Wilder initially defeated Ortiz back in March of 2018 via 10th round TKO. However, this time around, in a very calculated fight from “The Bronze Bomber,” where he took his fair share of shots from Ortiz as well, Wilder again finished the fight. With seconds winding down in the seventh round, Wilder connected with a beautiful straight right hand down the pipe.

The shot immediately dropped Ortiz to the canvas, who was legitimately out cold for several seconds, before failing to get to his feet before the 10 count. It was an amazing finish from Wilder yet again, who continues to prove he is one of the most dangerous punchers boxing has ever seen.

Check out his spectacular finish of Ortiz here below.

Wilder's power is scary!! Ortiz thought he had him hurt, went in for the kill and just got slept #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/efeCVN176E — Walesi (@Cutsnakes) November 24, 2019

What did you think about the Wilder knockout over Ortiz?