Deontay Wilder Demands Fight With Anthony Joshua as Francis Ngannou Bout Remains in Play

Deontay Wilder isn’t interested in waiting much longer for the heavyweight showdown that should have happened years ago. Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive knockout of Jake Paul on December 19, 2025, in Miami, the former WBC champion confirmed he’s ready to finally meet the two-time unified titleholder in 2026.

Deontay Wilder’s Next Fight

“Almost definitely. Hands down. I’m a fighter,” Wilder told BoxingScene when asked about pursuing Joshua. “He’s a fighter. I’m still active. He’s still active. And that’s one of the biggest fights people still want to see. As long as we’re still in this business, we must meet.”

The fight between these two heavyweight titans should have happened when both held world titles, but circumstances and poor timing kept them apart for over a decade. Joshua’s victory over Paul, which included two knockdowns in the fifth round and a jaw-breaking knockout in the sixth, has reignited talk of this long-overdue clash. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has already mapped out plans for his fighter’s 2026 schedule: a tune-up fight in February, followed by a battle with Tyson Fury in the fall.

Wilder’s path appears less certain. The Alabama native is rebuilding after going 2-4 in his last six fights, though his June 2025 stoppage of Tyrrell Herndon marked a much-needed victory.

He’s also been in negotiations with other heavyweight options. Earlier this year, Wilder confirmed that conversations with Francis Ngannou were “warming up.” Speaking to Ariel Helwani in September, Wilder said the MMA-to-boxing crossover represents genuine interest on both sides. “There have been talks previously, back and forth, but right now it’s warming up. Things are warming up,” Wilder explained. “He’s sent out the message and I’ve replied. I’ve acknowledged that I’m serious, willing, ready and able to get this fight.”

However, Wilder’s longtime advisor Shelly Finkel made clear that Ngannou is not the priority for 2025. The fight is feasible for 2026, though, when Wilder intends to pursue “a big fight” with either Joshua or champion Oleksandr Usyk. This leaves the Ngannou showdown as a secondary option, impressive on paper but ultimately dependent on what happens in each fighter’s next steps.

For Wilder, the Joshua fight carries more immediate appeal. Both men remain in their career window, and the narrative writes itself: two former champions finally settling a debate that’s lingered since their rise to prominence. Whether the business side can align with boxing fans’ appetite for the fight remains the only remaining question.