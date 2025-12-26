Deontay Wilder Demands Fight With Anthony Joshua as Francis Ngannou Bout Remains in Play

ByTimothy Wheaton
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder isn’t interested in waiting much longer for the heavyweight showdown that should have happened years ago. Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive knockout of Jake Paul on December 19, 2025, in Miami, the former WBC champion confirmed he’s ready to finally meet the two-time unified titleholder in 2026.

Deontay Wilder’s Next Fight

“Almost definitely. Hands down. I’m a fighter,” Wilder told BoxingScene when asked about pursuing Joshua. “He’s a fighter. I’m still active. He’s still active. And that’s one of the biggest fights people still want to see. As long as we’re still in this business, we must meet.”

The fight between these two heavyweight titans should have happened when both held world titles, but circumstances and poor timing kept them apart for over a decade. Joshua’s victory over Paul, which included two knockdowns in the fifth round and a jaw-breaking knockout in the sixth, has reignited talk of this long-overdue clash. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has already mapped out plans for his fighter’s 2026 schedule: a tune-up fight in February, followed by a battle with Tyson Fury in the fall.

READ MORE:  Anthony Joshua's Next Fight: Rico Verhoeven and Tyson Fury Rumored

Wilder’s path appears less certain. The Alabama native is rebuilding after going 2-4 in his last six fights, though his June 2025 stoppage of Tyrrell Herndon marked a much-needed victory.

He’s also been in negotiations with other heavyweight options. Earlier this year, Wilder confirmed that conversations with Francis Ngannou were “warming up.” Speaking to Ariel Helwani in September, Wilder said the MMA-to-boxing crossover represents genuine interest on both sides. “There have been talks previously, back and forth, but right now it’s warming up. Things are warming up,” Wilder explained. “He’s sent out the message and I’ve replied. I’ve acknowledged that I’m serious, willing, ready and able to get this fight.”

READ MORE:  Michael Bisping Shuts Down Nakisa Bidarian’s "Unbelievable Heart" Claim About Jake Paul
Deontay Wilder

However, Wilder’s longtime advisor Shelly Finkel made clear that Ngannou is not the priority for 2025. The fight is feasible for 2026, though, when Wilder intends to pursue “a big fight” with either Joshua or champion Oleksandr Usyk. This leaves the Ngannou showdown as a secondary option, impressive on paper but ultimately dependent on what happens in each fighter’s next steps.

For Wilder, the Joshua fight carries more immediate appeal. Both men remain in their career window, and the narrative writes itself: two former champions finally settling a debate that’s lingered since their rise to prominence. Whether the business side can align with boxing fans’ appetite for the fight remains the only remaining question.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul was not there to beat Anthony Joshua, says Matt Brown
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 1, 2018. See PA story BOXING Los Angeles. Photo credit should read: Lionel Hahn/PA Wire
READ MORE:  Anthony Joshua explains why he wasn't happy after Jake Paul victory

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts