Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight: Rico Verhoeven and Tyson Fury Rumored

ByTimothy Wheaton
Anthony Joshua's Next Fight Rico Verhoeven and Tyson Fury Rumored

Anthony Joshua’s clinical sixth-round knockout of Jake Paul in Miami finally closed the chapter on his influencer crossover experiment. While the “Judgment Day” event generated the expected commercial windfall, the British heavyweight’s focus must now pivot back to legacy-defining challenges.

Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight

With the spectacle behind him, the roadmap for Joshua’s 2026 campaign is already taking shape, orchestrated largely by Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh. The immediate future points away from pure exhibition bouts and toward a mix of dangerous crossovers and domestic mega-fights.

Anthony Joshua Stops Jake Paul with Devastating Knockout - Paul vs. Joshua Highlights

Rico Verhoeven

Rico Verhoeven has emerged as the clear frontrunner for a February or March return. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed discussions are underway with the former Glory Kickboxing champion, who recently vacated his title to pursue boxing opportunities. This matchup bridges the gap between the entertainment-focused Paul fight and serious heavyweight contention. Verhoeven offers name recognition and physical durability without the immediate risk profile of a top-five heavyweight contender. It allows Joshua to stay active early in the year while keeping his brand in the global spotlight, specifically targeting the Dutch and European markets.

READ MORE:  Yoel Romero calls for boxing match against Anderson Silva

Tyson Fury

The long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury remains the ultimate objective for late 2026. Despite Fury’s current “retirement” status following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, the financial incentives for a “Battle of Britain” remain undeniable.

Reports from The Ring indicate this fight is being lined up as a Riyadh Season headliner, provided both men navigate their interim bouts successfully. Fury will likely require his own tune-up fight, potentially against Fabio Wardley, to shake off ring rust before stepping in with Joshua.

Tyson Fury Names The Hardest Hitter of His Career and It's NOT Francis Ngannou

Daniel Dubois

For boxing purists, a rematch with Daniel Dubois represents the unfinished business on Joshua’s ledger. Dubois inflicted a crushing defeat on Joshua in September 2024, a loss that severed Joshua’s path to the IBF title.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul was not there to beat Anthony Joshua, says Matt Brown

While the Verhoeven and Fury fights offer greater financial upside, avenging the Dubois loss remains the only path for Joshua to legitimately claim he is the world’s best heavyweight rather than just its biggest star. However, with the Fury timeline set for late 2026, a Dubois rematch appears unlikely in the immediate future, leaving Verhoeven as the logical, if slightly unorthodox, next step.

READ MORE:  "There's Nothing Brave About That": Adam Catterall Explains Why Jake Paul's Weak Performance Was Embarrassing

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts