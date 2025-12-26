Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight: Rico Verhoeven and Tyson Fury Rumored

Anthony Joshua’s clinical sixth-round knockout of Jake Paul in Miami finally closed the chapter on his influencer crossover experiment. While the “Judgment Day” event generated the expected commercial windfall, the British heavyweight’s focus must now pivot back to legacy-defining challenges.

Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight

With the spectacle behind him, the roadmap for Joshua’s 2026 campaign is already taking shape, orchestrated largely by Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh. The immediate future points away from pure exhibition bouts and toward a mix of dangerous crossovers and domestic mega-fights.

Rico Verhoeven

Rico Verhoeven has emerged as the clear frontrunner for a February or March return. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed discussions are underway with the former Glory Kickboxing champion, who recently vacated his title to pursue boxing opportunities. This matchup bridges the gap between the entertainment-focused Paul fight and serious heavyweight contention. Verhoeven offers name recognition and physical durability without the immediate risk profile of a top-five heavyweight contender. It allows Joshua to stay active early in the year while keeping his brand in the global spotlight, specifically targeting the Dutch and European markets.

Tyson Fury

The long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury remains the ultimate objective for late 2026. Despite Fury’s current “retirement” status following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, the financial incentives for a “Battle of Britain” remain undeniable.

Reports from The Ring indicate this fight is being lined up as a Riyadh Season headliner, provided both men navigate their interim bouts successfully. Fury will likely require his own tune-up fight, potentially against Fabio Wardley, to shake off ring rust before stepping in with Joshua.

Daniel Dubois

For boxing purists, a rematch with Daniel Dubois represents the unfinished business on Joshua’s ledger. Dubois inflicted a crushing defeat on Joshua in September 2024, a loss that severed Joshua’s path to the IBF title.

While the Verhoeven and Fury fights offer greater financial upside, avenging the Dubois loss remains the only path for Joshua to legitimately claim he is the world’s best heavyweight rather than just its biggest star. However, with the Fury timeline set for late 2026, a Dubois rematch appears unlikely in the immediate future, leaving Verhoeven as the logical, if slightly unorthodox, next step.​