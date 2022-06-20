UFC flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo has once more distanced himself from a continued stay at 125lbs, flirting with a bantamweight division leap, as well as claiming that he “sees fear” in undisputed division best, Aljamain Sterling.

Figueiredo, the current undisputed flyweight champion, will lose his undisputed moniker come the end of July – with former foe, Brandon Moreno and the surging City Kickboxing staple, Kai Kara-France set to compete for an interim division championship in the co-main event of UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.

In his most recent appearance, the Brazilian co-headlined UFC 270 back in January, defeating the aforenoted, Moreno in the pair’s trilogy bout with a close split decision to reclaim the undisputed flyweight crown.

Detailing his disgust with the introduction of an interim title to the division as he recovers from a hand injury, Figueiredo confirmed he would weigh-up a potential bantamweight move.

Echoing those teases recently, Figueiredo claimed that he can see notable “fear” in bantamweight champion, Sterling, as he stirs the pot on a potential fight in the future.

Deiveson Figueiredo fancies his chances against Aljamain Sterling

“I can’t make it to the age of 35, cutting weight at flyweight,” Deiveson Figueiredo told Mundo da Luta during a recent podcast appearance. “I plan on making two or three more belt defenses in a year, and then moving up to bantamweight. For what I represent, I think I deserve to get there fighting for the belt.”

“I want to face the champion, Aljamain Sterling,” Deiveson Figueiredo explained. “I see fear in his eyes. I know he doesn’t want to face me, and I’m sure we’ll have a great fight and I’ll be champion when that happens.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

Linked with a September 10. title defense against former two-time division best, T.J. Dillashaw, Sterling has confirmed that he has yet to put pen to paper on a deal to fight the Angels Camp native, explaining how he wants to see an increase in his fight purse first.