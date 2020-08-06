The UFC flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo says Cody Garbrandt will not get an immediate title shot should he decided to drop down 10lbs from bantamweight to flyweight. Figueiredo captured the 125lb belt with a first-round win over Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2. He realizes he now has a target on his back after capturing UFC gold and will continue to evolve as a fighter to stay one step ahead of whoever is next in line.

“I own the belt now, so I have to keep changing my game,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “I’m the man today, and everybody will study my game. To avoid getting figured out and make sure they don’t get the belt away from me, I’ll travel more and add more weapons to my style.”

Garbrandt has recently spoke about his desire to drop down to flyweight and challenge Figueiredo. The Brazilian is not opposed to the idea of fighting ‘No Love’ but thinks the former bantamweight champion should earn his dues at 125lbs instead of being gifted a title shot.

“We want him to prove he can make 125 pounds and fight someone in my weight class,” Figueiredo said. “After that, if he wins, he can come fight me. But we don’t agree with him coming down and skipping the line and going straight for the belt against me. He needs to prove he can make 125 and fight someone. It would be unfair if the UFC puts him straight for the belt. I think the UFC has to respect the others that worked hard for a title shot.”

In the meantime Figueiredo wants to face either Brendan Moreno or Askar Askarov and is confident of emerging victorious against either man.

“I think Brandon Moreno would be a great fight, or even [Askarov],” Figueiredo said. “It’s up to the UFC to decide which one is next. I guarantee you I can tell you right now what would happen.”

“I would definitely submit Moreno, brother,” Figueiredo said. “And Askarov, I would knock him out just to show him my boxing is better.”

Who do you want to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next?