‘David Goggins needs to shut the f*** up’ says UFC veteran, approved by Sean Strickland

Former UFC middleweight contender, Hector Lombard has hit out at former US Marine, David Goggins — urging the social media star to “shut the f*ck up” when it comes to fighting advice, after the latter previously served in the corner of former interim champion, Tony Ferguson.

Lombard, a former perennial contender in the middleweight ranks of the UFC, departed the promotion back in 2018 following a decision loss against former title challenger, Thales Leites in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Returning in mixed martial arts competition under the banner of the Gamebred Fighting Championship back in December of last year, Cuban powerhouse, Lombard landed a first round TKO win over Chris Sarro in his most recent outing in mixed martial arts.

Hector Lombard rips runner, David Goggins

And sharing his thoughts on the above-mentioned, David Goggins’ decision to help train Ferguson for his showdown with Paddy Pimblett at the end of last year, Lombard had some strong words for the former United States Marine Corps member — which was also backed up by former UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland.

“This is my opinion, and I could be wrong,” Hector Lombard told Calf Kick Sports. “But this is my opinion: David Goggins needs to shut the f*ck up. …You know I cannot even say something that will help the guy. If all you do is run — and I don’t even think he really runs, because you always run by yourself, okay. When you’re fighting, you’re fighting somebody else.”

“When you’re fighting, you’re fighting somebody else that is good,” Hector Lombard explained. “So when you beat the guy, everybody knows that you beat the guy — black strip, he is the top of the top.”

During his tenure in the UFC, former BKFC contender, Lombard would land notable wins over Rousimar Palhares, Nate Marquardt, and former title challenger, Jake Shields. Lombard also won the undisputed middleweight title under the banner of Bellator MMA during his time with the organization.