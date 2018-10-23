Darren Till Remains Undecided On Weight Class Future

Darren Till remains undecided on what weight class he wants to fight at next in the UFC.

Till has been competing in the welterweight division since joining the promotion. However, he has missed weight twice during his tenure at 170 pounds. Despite his struggles, Till has already competed for a UFC welterweight title, albeit an unsuccessful bid. Recently, Till suggested that he planned on moving up to the UFC’s 185-pound weight class.

It looks like the Englishman could now be changing his tune on the subject. Speaking on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” recently, Till suggested he’s still undecided on where he wants to fight next (via MMA NYTT):

“I know I haven’t been on much media, but I’ve spoken to my sponsor Paddy Power and I said I might consider it,” Till said. “I’ve not made a final decision yet. I just don’t ever want to be training again and worrying about how much I’m weighing or how much I weigh before a fight. “I’m going to train as hard as I train, but I want to be 100% focused on the fight itself and who I’m going to destroy. I don’t want to be thinking about that I’ve ate a little bit extra then I should have or if it means I’ve got to run an extra 20-minutes – I don’t want that s***.”

Undecided For Now

Till discussed how he wanted to be eating like a king before a fight. With that said, however, he still hadn’t told the UFC which class he intended to fight at:

“I want to be eating f***ing steaks before the fight and going in there and smashing someone up. Right now, I don’t know. The only advice I’m going to be taking is from my coach. “I’ve spoken to the UFC about it, but I’m not made a decision yet. I just don’t know right now.”

The 25-year-old has had a very successful mixed martial arts (MMA) career thus far. Prior to his last outing, Till sported an undefeated record. His record included wins over the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. With the latter, Till earned the chance to challenge Tyron Woodley for the welterweight throne.

He met “T-Wood” in the main event of UFC 228 in Dallas this past September. Unfortunately for Till, he was submitted in the second round via D’arce choke. The defeat marked the first of his career, and perhaps his last at welterweight.