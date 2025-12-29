Former UFC Title Challenger Slams Disturbing Filming Culture After Anthony Joshua Car Crash In Nigeria: “No One With The Slightest Of Concern”

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was recently involved in a serious car accident in Nigeria.

On Monday morning, reports circulating on social media indicated that the crash occurred in Makun, Ogun State, Nigeria, with Joshua suffering only minor injuries, while the incident tragically claimed the lives of two people.

While authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, local eyewitnesses say “AJ” was traveling in a two-vehicle convoy when his SUV slammed into a stationary truck along a major roadway. Joshua was confirmed to have been seated in the back of a Lexus, while a front-seat passenger and another occupant seated next to him were unfortunately killed in the collision.

In several videos circulating on social media, Joshua can be seen appearing dazed and in visible distress as locals helped pull him from the wrecked vehicle. However, fellow Brit Darren Till took issue with how the surrounding crowd handled the situation.

Joshua, who is of Nigerian heritage, was in the country on holiday, visiting his parents following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their boxing bout in Miami earlier this month.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during the heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)

Darren Till Raises Concern Over Crowd Behavior After Anthony Joshua Accident

After news of Anthony Joshua’s accident spread on social media, Darren Till weighed in on the incident, expressing concern for the 36-year-old Englishman while sharply criticizing the crowd’s response in the aftermath.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger noted that while some individuals tried to assist Joshua, others were careless, and many appeared more focused on filming the scene on their phones than helping.

“The Gorilla” also pointed to a recent incident involving football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, referencing how he was swarmed by fans during an appearance at Atlantis The Royal, using it as another example of what he described as troubling crowd behavior.

“If you want to know truly f**ked the world is, just go and try and watch the Anthony Joshua car crash, where he is getting dragged out of the car, clearly not OK. And what are people doing? Filming. No one with the slightest concern. Let’s film, film, film. F**ked, let me tell ya. Hope he is OK, and I’m hearing some people may not have made it, so praying for their loved ones. Till wrote on X.