Anthony Joshua suffers minor injuries in car crash in Nigeria

Heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua has suffered minor injuries in a car crash that has killed two people in Nigeria.

As we know, Anthony Joshua is coming off the back of a big knockout win over Jake Paul earlier this month. His triumph came in one of the biggest ‘showcase’ fights of the year, and although it earned him a lot of criticism, he still managed to secure the KO, breaking the jaw of Paul in the process.

Ever since then, fans have been wondering what exactly is going to be next for Anthony Joshua. A showdown with Rico Verhoeven has been floated, but the big one that everyone seems to be waiting for is a collision with Tyson Fury, which fans have been waiting a long time to see.

However, a spanner has been thrown into the works after it was reported that Anthony Joshua has been involved in a car crash in Nigeria.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria have posted an image showing the site of the crash that Anthony Joshua was involved in.



Road safety officials say five adult males were involved in the crash – two of whom have died. Two others "escaped unhurt".



Joshua was "rescued alive… pic.twitter.com/EHVCUbbr8y — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 29, 2025

An update on Anthony Joshua’s car crash

Quotes via BBC

We will provide an update on the condition of Joshua when we receive it, and our condolences go out to the families of those who tragically lost their lives.