Darren Till says ‘big c**t’ Marvin Vettori is ‘one of the nicest guys’ he’s ever met

Darren Till says that despite the animosity the two fighters had previously shared, Marvin Vettori is one of the nicest guys he’s ever met.

Once upon a time, the two warriors were scheduled to square off as part of the UFC on ABC 2 card in April 2021. ‘The Gorilla’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a broken collar bone, something Vettori was immediately skeptical of on social media.

“I’m getting more suspicious by the day of this thing. I expect him to put out the X-Ray of his collarbone or some stuff. I’m getting a little suspicious,” Vettori said in response to the news.

The two had exchanged some additional words through social media, but the fight was never rebooked and Vetorri opted to move on, calling Till ‘irrelevant’ and ‘delusional’ in the process. But as it turns out, the two fighters did end up meeting inside the cage. In a recent interview, Darren Till revealed that he bumped into Marvin Vettori while training at Tiger Muay Thai.

Darren Till on Training with Marvin Vettori

“I was wrestling in the cage at Tiger Muay Thai and I seen this big c*nt come in and I thought who the f*ck is that? And he’s turned round and it’s Marvin and I’ve thought, ‘Oh, sh*t it’s on,” he said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“We just shook hands and got some work in straight away. None of this pussyfooting around, like, ‘Oh, I might fight you soon, so we won’t train together.’ We just went at it with each other and the next day and the next day.

“I’m that guy, I beef with everyone and when I see them you know what type of beef it is. It’s just fight beef, don’t take it too personally,” Till added. “I thought Marvin actually would, but he was super cool. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Maybe we’ll fight one day but I can’t say nothing but good things about him after meeting him.”

Darren Till has lost four of his last five inside the Octagon, three by way of stoppage. His last victory came against Kelvin Gastelum via a split decision in 2019. On Saturday night at UFC 282, ‘The Gorilla’ will attempt to get back into the win column against streaking South African Dricus Du Plessis.