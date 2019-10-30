Darren Till Clears Visa Hurdles For UFC 244, Jared Cannonier On Standby Just In Case

Spread the word!













While the mixed martial arts (MMA) community was consumed with the possibility that this weekend’s UFC 244 main event was in jeopardy, it was overlooked that the co-main event has been having issues as well.

Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum are slated to meet at middleweight in the Madison Square Garden co-headliner Saturday night. However, according to MMA insider @TalkMMA on Twitter, Till has been dealing with some visa issues ahead of the event.

Word is Darren Till vs Kelvin Gastelum could be in jeopardy over Till having potential visa issues #UFC244 — #Dizzology🇺🇸 (@TalkMMA) October 25, 2019

In a follow-up report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Till’s visa issues have been squared away, and he’s expected to arrive in New York City on Thursday.

Per a UFC source, there were some last minute hurdles regarding Darren Till's visa this week, but those issues have been resolved and he is scheduled to arrive in NY tomorrow. October 30, 2019

Till’s issues with his visa were reportedly linked to his recent arrest in the Canary Islands. While things seem to be all clear for Till vs. Gastelum this weekend, the UFC has a backup plan just in case. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that top-ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier is in training, and is currently in New York, in case something goes wrong.

To add: Jared Cannonier is in NY. He is cutting weight and on standby in case this doesn’t materialize. The Cannonier part was first reported by @TerezOwens. https://t.co/TJddjmC9oj — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

The Till vs. Gastelum matchup is one of the most anticipated on the card. It will be the Englishman’s debut at middleweight, and a huge accomplishment for Gastelum if he’s able to hand the talented striker his third-ever loss.

What do you make of the UFC having Cannonier on standby in case Till is unable to make the trip?