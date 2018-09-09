Darren Till Addresses Potential Weight Class Change After UFC 228 Loss

Darren Till addresses his future at fighting as a welterweight after suffering his first loss in his pro-MMA career and if he will make a weight class change as a result of it.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, Tyron Woodley was able to score a second round submission victory over Till to retain his welterweight title.

Till earned this title shot with the last win of his pro-MMA career in the main event of UFC Liverpool event that took place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England when Till picked up a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson. Before that, he beat Donald Cerrone.

With his history of having issues with cutting down to 170 pounds, there was some talk of this being his last fight at fighting at welterweight. However, it appears that this loss only motivates him more to make the weight cut.

“It’s down to (my coach) Colin (Heron), no matter what I say,” he said to MMAJunkie. “I’ll listen to him 100 percent. It just pisses me off that someone was better than me tonight. I was too relaxed,” he said. “I was too confident. I’m always confident – everyone knows that. But I was too, like, the job had already been done in my head. “I wasn’t really warming up. I was just ready to go in there and fight. Maybe looking back, I should have been more aggressive backstage. … I don’t have the same ritual for every fight, and this time it cost me everything.” “I am still going to be the greatest,” he said. “I know that. All the greats have lost, and that’s my first loss tonight. I’m still OK, but I’m just upset.” Later, Till added: “He’s not a better fighter than me, but tonight he was better. And it kills me inside, it does.”

Till appeared to make weight with ease for this fight so it’s likely that he has figured out what to do to make weight with no issues.