Danny Roberts Lands Huge Knockout On Zelim Imadaev – UFC Moscow Highlights

Danny Edwards returned to the win column in emphatic fashion.
Taking on Zelim Imadaev in a welterweight bout on the main card of UFC Moscow on Saturday, the fight was a back-and-forth contest with action on the feet and on the ground.
However, with just seconds to go in the second round, the Liverpool native managed to land the fight-ending strike which even sent Imadaev the other direction to the ground as the referee called an end to the bout.
It puts an end to the Briton’s two-fight losing streak who will now look to go on a winning streak.
You can watch the finish below:
"HE SPUN HIM 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣!"@DanHotChocolate says good night! #UFCMoscow
➡️ Watch more now on ESPN+ ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/RxfM8yYvL6
— UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2019
What did you think of the knockout?
