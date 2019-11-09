Danny Roberts Lands Huge Knockout On Zelim Imadaev – UFC Moscow Highlights

Spread the word!













Danny Edwards returned to the win column in emphatic fashion.

Taking on Zelim Imadaev in a welterweight bout on the main card of UFC Moscow on Saturday, the fight was a back-and-forth contest with action on the feet and on the ground.

However, with just seconds to go in the second round, the Liverpool native managed to land the fight-ending strike which even sent Imadaev the other direction to the ground as the referee called an end to the bout.

It puts an end to the Briton’s two-fight losing streak who will now look to go on a winning streak.

You can watch the finish below:

