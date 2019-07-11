Daniel Cormier Wants To Be Regarded As The Greatest Heavyweight Of All Time

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes he can cement himself as the greatest heavyweight of all time with another win over Stipe Miocic.

Cormier defends his title against Miocic in a rematch in the main event of UFC 241 which takes place August 17 in Anaheim, California. “DC” was originally hoping to face Brock Lesnar in what would have been a lucrative payday. However, it never came to fruition.

Still, there is plenty to be gained with a win over Miocic, even if Cormier acknowledges that it will be hard to top his knockout of the former champion last year.

The 40-year-old recently won the ESPY for best MMA fighter, and given that he is still unbeaten at heavyweight, he feels he can be regarded as the greatest ever in the division with a win over Miocic, who is considered the greatest heavyweight champion of all time:

“I can’t do this better than the first time,” Cormier told ESPN. “I’m not going to knock out Stipe Miocic in four minutes. He’s got a great coach, he’s a good fighter who is going to make adjustments to not get put to sleep. But that does not mean he’s going to win the fight. I’m going to win the fight. I get to go out there and defeat the guy that people thought was the best of all time again.

“So when you start to change the mentality, the approach, what the goals are, it starts to make sense. The more I do in this division, the more it cements a legacy in this division. Because after this, beating the guy that was supposed to be the greatest of all time twice, and never losing in this division ever — they got to start putting me in those leaderboards of the greatest heavyweight of all time. As I think I’m in the conversation already for greatest fighter of all time, I don’t know how it gets mixed up in terms of why am I not the greatest heavyweight.“

It’s hard to argue with Cormier — do you believe he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time? Or does he need a second win over Miocic to cement it?