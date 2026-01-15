Daniel Cormier Reflects on Bitter Jon Jones Rivalry After Latest Insults: “I don’t have to let him off the hook or be his friend”

Daniel Cormier has addressed archrival Jon Jones’ recent comments about ‘DC.’ Jones and Cormier are serving as opposing coaches on Season 3 of ALF Reality 3. Before the filming of the show, the two former UFC champs were expected to squash their long-running beef.

However, when filming began, things did not go as planned. ‘Bones’ later appeared in an interview with Red Corner MMA, during which he alleged that Cormier had no intention whatsoever of making peace with him and that ‘DC’ has made it clear that he wants to be enemies with Jones for the rest of their lives.

“He was an a**hole. I tried to make peace with him many times, but he made it very clear that he wants to be enemies for the rest of his life. He’s a d**khead. Look at the way he treats his staff members. He just bosses guys around. He wasn’t very sociable. The one thing I do know is that I made him cry in front of the world. I took him off the list of being considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.”

Check out Jon Jones‘ comments below:

Jon Jones just went OFF on Daniel Cormier after filming the reality show with him 😳😬



"He was an asshole. I tried to make peace with him many times, he made it very clear that he wants to be enemies for the rest of his life.



He's a d*ckhead. Look at the way he treats his staff… pic.twitter.com/GCh8yb4RBv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 8, 2026

Daniel Cormier does not want to be ‘friends’ with Jon Jones

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, ‘DC’ responded to Jon Jones calling him an “a*shole” and a “d**khead” who doesn’t want to make peace. Cormier claims that while he and Jones shared some good moments while filming the show, ‘DC’ would never voluntarily choose to be in the same room with Jones.

Cormier also added that although he has left their competitive rivalry behind and doesn’t harbor the emotions from the past, he doesn’t want to be friends with the 38-year-old. He therefore rejected Jones’ attempts to make peace.

“Here’s the deal: we were around each other every single day, and we were cordial. There were times when Jon and I actually laughed at stuff, but if I didn’t have to be around him, I’m not going to voluntarily be around him. Why would I want that? I don’t harbor the emotions from the past that I did with him. I really don’t. We spoke negatively about each other’s families. We had a nasty, nasty situation. He cheated constantly. I don’t have to let him off the hook or be his friend.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below:

Daniel Cormier responds to Jon Jones calling him a "dickhead" and an "asshole":



“Here’s the deal, we were around each other every single day, and we were cordial. There were times when Jon and I actually laughed at stuff, but if I didn’t have to be around him, I’m not going to… pic.twitter.com/3y55E7yKTg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 14, 2026

Jones and Cormier locked horns twice in the UFC. During their first outing in 2015, ‘Bones’ won by unanimous decision. Two years later, in their second fight, although Jones won by technical knockout and recaptured the 205-pound throne, the result was later changed to a no-contest when he tested positive for a banned substance. After that, Jones was stripped of the light heavyweight championship, and it was returned to Daniel Cormier.