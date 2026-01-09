Jon Jones TORCHES Daniel Cormier After Reality Show Filming

Jon Jones went in on archrival Daniel Cormier after spending time with ‘DC’ while filming a reality show in Thailand.

Cormier and Jones are serving as opposing coaches on Season 3 of the Russian TUF clone, dubbed ALF Reality 3.

While ‘DC’ and ‘Bones’ share one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history, they had decided to bury the hatchet while filming the reality show. Jones even talked about how this could be an opportunity for both former UFC champions to mend their strained relationship.

However, things did not go as planned. Before the show, Jones had told Red Corner MMA:

I think it would be great to have Daniel Cormier be a part of the show. Obviously, he and I have a rough history. I know he doesn’t like me. I beat him twice, but I think him coming out here to Thailand and filming with me will be great. It will be a great opportunity to mend this jacked-up relationship. But I’ve no problems with him. If anything, him coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship.”

Even ‘DC’ had similar plans and had told Red Corner MMA:

“Being around Jon Jones is different because we had such a bad history, but the reality is I’m done fighting now, and that part of it’s gone. So it’s not nearly as nasty.”

Check out Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s comments below:

Jon Jones says he has no problems with DC and maybe even wants a friendship. Never thought we’d see the day 😢



(via @RedCorner_MMA) pic.twitter.com/wTnMoapSx2 — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) January 7, 2026

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier fail to mend their “jacked-up” relationship

After the filming of the reality show, ‘Bones’ blasted Daniel Cormier. Jon Jones alleged that Cormier has made it very clear that he wants to be enemies with the former for the rest of his life.

“He was an a**hole. I tried to make peace with him many times, but he made it very clear that he wants to be enemies for the rest of his life. He’s a d*ckhead. Look at the way he treats his staff members. He just bosses guys around. He wasn’t very sociable. The one thing I do know is that I made him cry in front of the world. I took him off of the list of being considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. My prospect Gable Steveson is gonna be three times the champion Daniel Cormier ever was. He’ll always be in my shadow.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below: