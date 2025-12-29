Daniel Cormier Praises Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Impact: “He Changed the Course of an Entire Country”

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘DC’ believes ‘The Eagle’ changed the course of an entire country through fighting.

Khabib Nurmagomedov put Russia and Dagestan in particular on the global MMA map during his rise to stardom as the undefeated UFC lightweight champion. The Eagle’ retired after securing a submission victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020, but has continued helping his teammates reach elite levels. Fighters such as Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, and several others have benefited from his mentorship.

Beyond coaching individual fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also built a strong infrastructure for the next generation. He runs multiple training academies and a platform that provides training and management opportunities for fighters. The Eagle’ also opened a new training centre in his home village, Sildi, in Dagestan, from the earnings he made during his grudge match vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

‘DC’ says Khabib Nurmagomedov “deserves more credit”

Daniel Cormier, who is a longtime friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov and team and holds high praise for the Russian fighters, thinks ‘The Eagle’ deserves more credit for what he did. On the WEIGHING IN podcast, Cormier said:

“Khabib deserves more credit for what he did for that team and in that area… I don’t think people give him enough credit for what he means to that region of fighting. I think he deserves more credit for what he did in that region. He really has changed the course of an entire country. A region of a country. For doing what he did.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

‘The Eagle’ wants to leave coaching and cornering responsibilities when all of his teammates retire.