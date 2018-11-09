Daniel Cormier Claims Cain Velasquez Will Return In 2019

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez’s return to the Octagon could be on the horizon.

Velasquez’s longtime training partner and friend, Daniel Cormier, took to Instagram and teased the heavyweight great will return to the cage in 2019:

“2019, The return of the king! Heavyweights get ready! Your belt is waiting for you champ!”

Velasquez hasn’t fought in over two years. In his last outing, he made quick work of Travis Browne at UFC 200 via first-round knockout. Prior to that, Velasquez suffered the second-ever loss of his MMA career. He was submitted by Fabricio Werdum in Mexico, losing the heavyweight title in the process.

Over the years, injuries have been keeping Velasquez from returning to the cage. It’s also possible that he is at odds with UFC brass over contractual issues. Velasquez recently visited the professional wrestling juggernaut, WWE, and their training facility in Florida.

He teased a potential career as a professional wrestler and even suggested he’d like to take a belt from Brock Lesnar in another sport. In his absence from the heavyweight division, Cormier has emerged as the new king of the weight class. “DC” not only holds the UFC’s heavyweight, but also light heavyweight title.

Cormier is nearing retirement from fighting, opening up the door for Velasquez to chase the heavyweight crown upon his return.