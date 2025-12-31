Daniel Cormier explains why AKA’s success isn’t likely to be beaten in MMA

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he considers AKA to be the best gym in mixed martial arts history, and why he can’t picture any other gym surpassing them.

Throughout the course of his wrestling career, Daniel Cormier was a very well-respected guy within the sport. Then, he made the transition over to mixed martial arts, and his legacy grew even further. He became one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, even becoming a two-weight world champion by holding gold at light heavyweight and up at heavyweight.

Daniel Cormier was part of the system at AKA, alongside some of the very best to ever do it like Cain Velasquez, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Luke Rockhold. They were always known as one of the best teams in the game and although every fighter there (outside of Khabib) has had a few ups and downs along the way, they really did put together something special.

In a recent interview with Josh Thomson, who was also part of the American Kickboxing Academy, Daniel Cormier explained why exactly they were able to have so much success.

Daniel Cormier praises the impact of AKA

“What we had, I don’t think will ever be replicated again in the sport of mixed martial arts,” Cormier said. “I believe that there are great teams right now. I don’t know that any team will ever get to where we were. You, Luke, me, Cain, (Jon) Fitch, (Mike) Swick, (Kyle) Kingsbury, (Josh) Koscheck, Trevor (Prangley), all built from the very start in AKA. Khabib came as a wrestler. Khabib, from 2013 when he got there to when he retired, inside of AKA. Nobody was coming over as a developed guy. We were all in-house, home-built family.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Nowadays, Cormier spends his time at the commentary booth, taking a look at the next generation of stars. In terms of AKA, Islam Makhachev is currently flying the flag, leading the charge as the UFC welterweight champion in the wake of what he was able to achieve down at lightweight, where Khabib also held the gold.