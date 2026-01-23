Dana White: UFC White House Event Makes Sphere Look Like Finger Painting – Here’s Why

UFC President Dana White has described the upcoming White House event as the most expensive and logistically complex production in company history, making the Sphere card “look like finger painting” by comparison.​​

During an interview with TNT Sports, White outlined the numerous challenges facing his production team for the June 14, 2026 event on the South Lawn. Security protocols, terrain issues, and a custom production setup will push costs far beyond the $20 million spent on UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Sphere Was Child’s Play: Dana White Reveals Secret Service, Terrain Challenges for White House UFC

“The Sphere cost is like chump change you throw in your ashtray compared to what this is going to cost,” White said. “And logistically, pulling this off makes the Sphere look like finger painting.”​​

The South Lawn presents immediate structural problems. The ground slopes significantly, limiting both placement options and crowd capacity to roughly 4,500 attendees plus production staff. Secret Service coordination adds another layer of complexity to an already difficult undertaking.​​

White emphasized his vision for the broadcast aesthetic would eliminate standard UFC production elements. The typical lighting rigs and video screens used at every other venue worldwide will be absent.​

“I don’t want to see our normal lighting rig, I don’t want to see screens,” White explained. “The only things I want to see are the White House and, when the fight goes the other way, the Washington Monument.”​

That requirement forced UFC to design and construct a specialized setup from scratch. Craig Borsari, the company’s Chief Content Officer and head of production, has developed detailed renderings that account for every tree on the South Lawn. The planning includes tracking the sun’s position in 30-minute intervals throughout the event and obtaining weather forecasts weeks in advance.​

The production design features a massive vaulting arch lined with lighting systems over the Octagon, which White compared to the St. Louis Arch. This structure will provide necessary lighting while maintaining unobstructed camera views of the White House for the estimated 5,000 on-site guests.

UFC 306 at the Sphere cost approximately $20 million to produce, roughly ten times the $2 million budget for a standard pay-per-view event. UFC executive Craig Borsari initially estimated the Sphere would cost $8 million before final expenses topped $20 million.​

Beyond the event itself, UFC will spend $700,000 replacing the South Lawn grass damaged by the 15,000-pound Octagon and production equipment. White has acknowledged the overall budget as “ugly” but declined to specify total costs.

The White House card will accommodate roughly 5,000 spectators on the South Lawn, with an additional 85,000 expected at The Ellipse across the street, where large screens will broadcast the fights. Fighters will walk from the Oval Office to the Octagon, and weigh-ins are scheduled at the Lincoln Memorial.

White declared the White House event will be “the best thing I’ve ever done, no doubt about it”. The card takes place on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday as part of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of American independence.