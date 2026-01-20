As The Son of Immigrants, Jorge Masvidal Explains Why The UFC White House Event Means so Much to Him

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has explained why competing on the UFC White House card would mean so much to him and so many other people.

As we know, Jorge Masvidal has been retired from mixed martial arts for a good few years now. He left the sport off the back of a notable losing streak and as we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t feel like he has a whole lot of time left. With that being said, the veteran is clearly interested in competing on this summer’s UFC White House card, along with most of the roster.

It’s no secret that Jorge Masvidal has been a big supporter of the Trump administration in recent years. He has been one of the loudest fighters when it comes to supporting the president and singing his praises, and as such, it makes sense that he would want to compete in front of him on such a global scale.

In a recent interview, Jorge Masvidal went into more detail about his desire to be part of UFC White House.

Jorge Masvidal discusses UFC White House event

“People say, ‘Why are you so obsessed with this White House thing?’ Because this doesn’t happen again, man. You might see another UFC card at Madison Square Garden or Vegas every year, but a UFC card at the White House? That’s once‑in‑a‑lifetime s***. I’m a kid from the streets of Miami, son of immigrants, who grew up fighting in backyards with Kimbo and those guys.

“You put that kid on the White House lawn with gloves on, representing his flag, his family, his people… that’s powerful. That’s telling every little Latin kid that they can come from nothing and end up fighting in front of the president. That’s why I’m easy to negotiate with for this one. Just get me on that card.”