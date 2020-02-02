Dana White: UFC Heading To Seattle, Oregon & San Francisco

Spread the word!













The UFC will be heading to new locations in the United States in 2020, at least compared to previous years.

As per UFC president Dana White, the Las Vegas-based promotion will be hosting shows in the likes of Seattle, Oregon and San Francisco this year.

“We’ll be back in Seattle this year,” White said in a recent podcast appearance (via Bloody Elbow). “We’re also going up to Oregon this year, we’re going to San Francisco this year, so we’re starting to creep our way up North… (the) Northwest this year.”

That serves as good news, particularly for fans and fighters hailing from the Pacific Northwest. The UFC hasn’t hosted a show in Seattle since 2013 when then flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson submitted John Moraga in a Fight Night headliner.

The state of Oregon, meanwhile, hasn’t seen a UFC show since John Lineker headlined against John Dodson for a Fight Night event in Portland back in October 2016.

San Francisco, on the other hand, will be getting its first-ever UFC show. There were previous talks of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson headlining a card at the new Chase Center, only for the event to be moved to Tampa in October last year.

It looks like fans from the Bay Area won’t have to wait much longer, though.

What do you make of the UFC heading to these locations?